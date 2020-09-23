Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VXRT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vaxart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vaxart presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.42.

Vaxart stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $955.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxart news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 9,385,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $77,804,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at $1,747,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at $1,064,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at $1,815,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at $1,770,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

