VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Receives $6.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on VBIV shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James raised VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,678,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,519 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 41,189 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 32,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 312,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBIV stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $758.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.79. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.86 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. On average, analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.