Vectura Group’s (VEGPF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectura Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEGPF remained flat at $$1.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. Vectura Group has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $894.31 million and a PE ratio of -37.00.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

