Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VECO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Veeco Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.20. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.83 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 60.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 107.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 309.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth about $129,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

