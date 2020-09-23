Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0393

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Velas has a market cap of $55.44 million and $2.90 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,096,815,748 coins and its circulating supply is 1,411,632,215 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

