Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at BTIG Research

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s previous close.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,069. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.13 million, a PE ratio of -1,881.00 and a beta of 2.88. Vericel has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,252,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,266,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 568,911 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,431.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 584,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 546,625 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,528,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 725,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 439,482 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

