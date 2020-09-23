VeriDocGlobal Market Cap Reaches $1.52 Million (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. VeriDocGlobal has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $68,885.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriDocGlobal token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. Over the last week, VeriDocGlobal has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009333 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00081175 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001358 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000452 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043598 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00114469 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008302 BTC.

About VeriDocGlobal

VeriDocGlobal (CRYPTO:VDG) is a token. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,024,714 tokens. VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com . VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriDocGlobal

VeriDocGlobal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriDocGlobal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriDocGlobal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

