VeriME (VME) 1-Day Volume Reaches $145.00

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One VeriME token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. VeriME has a total market cap of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $466.34 or 0.04428850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009513 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00056935 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034372 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

