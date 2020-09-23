Veritaseum (VERI) Market Cap Hits $5.55 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for approximately $2.58 or 0.00024564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Fatbtc, Tokenomy and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $1,720.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00229317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00082518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.26 or 0.01468452 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00188696 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Tokenomy, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

