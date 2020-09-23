VeriumReserve Market Cap Tops $431,467.12 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. VeriumReserve has a market cap of $431,467.12 and approximately $290.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriumReserve alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00422009 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011786 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00039995 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,539.57 or 1.00042519 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00037157 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000657 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,910,071 coins. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html . VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriumReserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriumReserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.