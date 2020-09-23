Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

VET has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VET. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 224.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 391,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 270,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VET stock remained flat at $$2.75 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 982,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.55. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $139.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.53 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 106.73%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

