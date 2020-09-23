Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.87, but opened at $18.00. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 18,790 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Randall Marshall sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $116,000.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,349,605.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blaine Davis purchased 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,043.71. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,043.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,915 shares of company stock valued at $689,232. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Knott David M raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 45.5% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TARA)

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

