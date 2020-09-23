Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) CFO Blaine Davis Purchases 1,481 Shares

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) CFO Blaine Davis acquired 1,481 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $25,043.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,043.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TARA stock remained flat at $$16.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,519. Verona Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $67.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth $43,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,368,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

