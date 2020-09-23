Veros (VRS) Achieves Market Cap of $60,692.26

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Veros has traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. Veros has a market capitalization of $60,692.26 and $11,449.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veros token can now be bought for $0.0494 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00040796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00227992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00080267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.01467779 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00201415 BTC.

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Veros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

