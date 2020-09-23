Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $443,656.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.02 million and $443,656.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,493.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.20 or 0.03222959 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.12 or 0.02049965 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00425850 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00862809 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011839 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00047246 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00504014 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 56,641,647 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, Poloniex, YoBit, Bittrex, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bitsane and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

