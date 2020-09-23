Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Vertex Resource Group Ltd (CVE:VTX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.20. Vertex Resource Group shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 8,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of $18.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.98.

Get Vertex Resource Group alerts:

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$38.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.40 million.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Industrial Services. The company offers environmental consulting; land and regulatory; emergency spill response; vacuum, hydro-vac, and pressure and steam truck; industrial chemical cleaning and high pressure water blasting; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information, mapping, and drone services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Resource Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Resource Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.