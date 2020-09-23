Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Trading Down 9.1%

Vertex Resource Group Ltd (CVE:VTX)’s share price was down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 37,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 23,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Vertex Resource Group alerts:

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$38.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.40 million.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Industrial Services. The company offers environmental consulting; land and regulatory; emergency spill response; vacuum, hydro-vac, and pressure and steam truck; industrial chemical cleaning and high pressure water blasting; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information, mapping, and drone services.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Resource Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Resource Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.