Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) will report $10.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.53 million. Veru reported sales of $8.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $41.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.37 million to $41.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $46.98 million, with estimates ranging from $43.44 million to $49.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VERU shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 199.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 37.0% during the first quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Leap Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 38.5% during the second quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 23.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VERU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 26,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.33 million, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. Veru has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

