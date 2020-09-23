Viacoin One Day Volume Reaches $57,442.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $57,442.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00424705 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000458 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002842 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,171,004 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

