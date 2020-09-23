VIBE Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $61,623.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043836 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.48 or 0.04406907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009519 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00058847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034238 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002173 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

