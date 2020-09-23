Vid Price Tops $0.17 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Vid has a total market cap of $5.47 million and $691,800.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Vid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001658 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vid alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00227319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00080718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.05 or 0.01458514 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00186209 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,424,650 tokens. The official website for Vid is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.