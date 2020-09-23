VIDY (VIDY) Hits One Day Volume of $604,911.00

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a market capitalization of $12.37 million and $604,911.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC, Bithumb Global, Gate.io and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043886 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.43 or 0.04344955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009548 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034348 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002187 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437,935,682 tokens. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, Bithumb Global and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

