Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Trading Down 2%

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.84 and last traded at C$4.95. Approximately 91,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 197,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.

In other news, Director William Dana Frazier sold 3,493 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total value of C$49,425.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,519 shares in the company, valued at C$389,393.85.

About Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home health care solutions in the United States. It offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines, and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists. The company also provides in-home sleep apnea testing to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home.

