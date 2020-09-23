VIG (VIG) Price Hits $0.0062 on Exchanges

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One VIG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIG has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $11,767.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00040413 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,533.52 or 1.00038720 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00650121 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.01376101 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005622 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009941 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00113316 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,698,958 tokens. VIG's official website is vigor.ai

VIG Token Trading

VIG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

