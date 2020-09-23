Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.30 million, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 2.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $1,327,418.16. Also, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,747,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 40,432 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,641,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

