Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) has been given a $20.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 320.17% from the company’s previous close.

VFF has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

VFF traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $337.55 million, a PE ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 2.29. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $10.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 46.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 681,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 216,603 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 207.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,726,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,913 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

