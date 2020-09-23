Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) has been given a $20.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 320.17% from the company’s previous close.
VFF has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.
VFF traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $337.55 million, a PE ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 2.29. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $10.62.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.
Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.