Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Village Super Market from a c rating to an a- rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of Village Super Market stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26. Village Super Market has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $28.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

In other news, Director Peter Lavoy sold 3,000 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $76,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,161.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Sumas sold 4,277 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $112,399.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,673.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $479,776. 30.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

