Virtu Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,230 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,115 call options.

Shares of VIRT traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.41. 61,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,016. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

VIRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 100,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 58.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $6,333,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1,902.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $217,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 82.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,637,000 after purchasing an additional 317,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 17.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 53,072 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

