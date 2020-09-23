Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Down 9.7%

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)’s stock price traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.21. 630,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 445,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

VGZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (up previously from $2.25) on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vista Gold stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,299,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.19% of Vista Gold worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.