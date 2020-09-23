Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Down 9.7%

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)’s stock price traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.21. 630,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 445,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.
VGZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (up previously from $2.25) on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th.
Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).
Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
