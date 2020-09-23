Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.85. 2,421,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,799. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.54. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $479.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 716,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 16,452 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

