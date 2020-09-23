Vitae (VITAE) Price Tops $2.61 on Major Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Vitae has a market capitalization of $50.86 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $2.61 or 0.00024901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003510 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003752 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000350 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 73.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

