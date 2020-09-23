VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

VIVHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIVENDI SA/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of VIVHY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.56. 58,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,847. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

