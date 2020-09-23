VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.19

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.19 and traded as high as $29.90. VSE shares last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 16,928 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of VSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.64 million, a P/E ratio of 297.63 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $168.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of VSE by 3,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of VSE by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

