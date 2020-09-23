vSlice (VSL) Reaches Market Cap of $73,531.96

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded up 75.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. vSlice has a market cap of $73,531.96 and $14.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One vSlice token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Liqui and YoBit. Over the last week, vSlice has traded up 69.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00227628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00082025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.27 or 0.01459693 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00187318 BTC.

About vSlice

vSlice’s launch date was November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io . vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio

Buying and Selling vSlice

vSlice can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase vSlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

