vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Shares Gap Up to $1.87

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $2.06. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 29,901 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -2.01.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.