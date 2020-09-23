Wagerr (WGR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,344.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 23rd. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 14% against the US dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and $4,344.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001820 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 215,939,904 coins and its circulating supply is 194,560,290 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.