Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of WAKE stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86. Wake Forest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Get Wake Forest Bancshares alerts:

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wake Forest Federal Savings & Loan Association that provides various banking products and services. It offers now checking accounts, money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, IRAs, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes fixed mortgage loans, balloon mortgages, home equity loans, construction loans, commercial real estate mortgages, and commercial lines of credit, as well as loans secured by residential investment properties and land, and deposit loans.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Wake Forest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wake Forest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.