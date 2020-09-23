Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.60.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 143,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,922 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.