Waltonchain One Day Volume Reaches $412.69 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $25.79 million and approximately $412.69 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00003526 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, COSS, Bithumb and Coinnest. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.82 or 0.03245891 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009527 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00047051 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,655,521 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Kucoin, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Bithumb, Cobinhood, COSS, Binance, Allbit, HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

