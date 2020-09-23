Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.26

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Huobi, Binance and Kucoin. Wanchain has a total market cap of $33.15 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006241 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00016572 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00019558 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000087 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 191,550,679 coins and its circulating supply is 125,301,739 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, DragonEX, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

