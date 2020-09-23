WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

WRTBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. HSBC lowered WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $1.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.29.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WARTSILA OYJ/ADR will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

