Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSBF. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Waterstone Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Waterstone Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $383.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $80.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 89.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 3,055.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

