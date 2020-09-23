Waves Enterprise Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Waves Enterprise token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $548,292.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00040796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00227992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00080267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.01467779 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00201415 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,710 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

