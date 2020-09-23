WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.0403 on Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, WAX has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One WAX token can now be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Ethfinex and Kucoin. WAX has a total market cap of $54.13 million and $5.33 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00227628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00082025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.27 or 0.01459693 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00187318 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,705,744,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,342,467,779 tokens. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Bithumb, Upbit, Bittrex, Huobi, HitBTC, IDEX, Bibox, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Kyber Network and C2CX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

