Webchain (WEB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Webchain has a market capitalization of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Webchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Coinroom, EscoDEX, STEX and ChaoEX . Over the last week, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00878135 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003556 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002593 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Webchain (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Webchain’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for Webchain is webchain.network . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain

Webchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, ChaoEX , EscoDEX, Coinroom, BiteBTC and RaisEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

