Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $297.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to announce sales of $297.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $302.13 million and the lowest is $294.60 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $310.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $284.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

Shares of WBS stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,525. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $54.04. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.