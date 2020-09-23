Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)’s stock price fell 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.46. 645,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 814,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.
Several research firms have commented on WBS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,217.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 238,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,218,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 75,287 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 136,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 66,347 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
See Also: 52- Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.