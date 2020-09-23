Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)’s stock price fell 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.46. 645,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 814,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

Several research firms have commented on WBS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.68 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,217.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 238,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,218,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 75,287 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 136,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 66,347 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

See Also: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.