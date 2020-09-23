Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA: DWNI):

9/21/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/17/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €49.50 ($58.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/4/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €49.50 ($58.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €37.20 ($43.76) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/13/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €35.50 ($41.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €35.30 ($41.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €48.60 ($57.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €39.50 ($46.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €48.60 ($57.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen stock traded up €0.36 ($0.42) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €43.01 ($50.60). 936,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.31.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

