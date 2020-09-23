Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Oxford Industries (OXM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM):

9/4/2020 – Oxford Industries had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $54.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/4/2020 – Oxford Industries was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

9/4/2020 – Oxford Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $46.00 to $53.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Oxford Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

OXM traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Oxford Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $77.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $191.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 754,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,196,000 after acquiring an additional 168,721 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 18.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 376,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 59,216 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 311.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,712 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $1,789,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,973,000 after acquiring an additional 40,006 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

