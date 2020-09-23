Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM)

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR: PSM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/17/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

9/9/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €10.50 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €12.10 ($14.24) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €5.80 ($6.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/31/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €12.20 ($14.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €14.60 ($17.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €10.60 ($12.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 14.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of €9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.53. Prosiebensat 1 Media SE has a 52-week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 52-week high of €14.41 ($16.95).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

